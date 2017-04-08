Obituary: Justin Michael Steele-Baird 1992-2017

Justin Michael Steele-Baird was born February 8, 1992 in Hollywood, CA to Donna Weiss. He and his mother came to the Verde Valley in 1994. He passed away in Cornville, AZ on March 30, 2017.

Justin loved skateboarding, basketball, rock climbing, playing his guitar and writing music.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Weiss, his adoptive parents, Danny and Kannesa Baird, his fiancé, Kalina Boysen and unborn baby, as well as brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Journey Church, 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.