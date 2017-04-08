Obituary: Velma L. Huber 1928-2017

Velma L. Huber, a lady with absolute faith in Jesus Christ, was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928 and died in Cottonwood, Arizona April 4, 2017.

Because of the drought and economic conditions her family moved to Visalia, California and worked in the fields. This is where she spent her youth. She was known for her radiant smile and animated greetings.

Her love and compassion for and service to others identified her life. She loved serving in the holy temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; her son, Terry Christensen (Eveonne); daughter-in-law, Ranae Thornton (Scott); her husband’s children, Carolynn Phelps, Catherine Stander, Lawrence Huber, David Huber, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends whom she loved and who loved her.



Funeral services will be Monday, April 10, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cottonwood Stake Center, 1377 E. Hombre Dr., Cottonwood, AZ at 10 am with visitation starting at 9:15am. Graveside services will be 11 am Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ.

