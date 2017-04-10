Music always on the menu at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to rock and country tunes by Rick Busbea, April 12, 7-10 p.m. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett.

“Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers, and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner Wes Schemmer. Rick performs covers by other well know singers, and also performs originals songs he has written. Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month!

Rock n’ Roll with KB Bren and Dwight (Life Is Beautiful) at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday April 13, 7-10 p.m. KB is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in.

Arizona musician and music store owner, Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, will perform at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, April 14, 7-10 PM. Tommy is best known as “The Beatles Guy” in Arizona -- he performs a Beatles show on the final Friday of each month at Vino Di Sedona -- but for this show you can catch him doing what he does best: rocking out originals and obscure classics on acoustic guitar. Drawn to players as diverse as Michael Hedges, Neil Young and Jimmy Page, Tommy has blended styles and influences into his own unique style. This will be a show not to be missed. Tommy is a multi-instrumentalist, and performs out roughly 150 nights a year playing guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, Dobro, harmonica, banjolele and mandolin. On top of his instrumental skills, his voice ranges from smoky bar room blues to Philly R&B to The Beatles.

Tommy was the bandleader for the popular Beatles band Ringo McLennonSon and later The Beatless; Tommy currently fronts the Beatles trio B3 : they released a new studio CD earlier this year entitled “Rubber Revolver.” Aside from performing the music of The Beatles, Tommy also played country & Americana with pedal steel player Bill Bassett, blues with his power trio Captain Howdy, and eclectic electric music with his band OvO, featuring NYC guitarist Joe Berger, Houston TX keyboardist Kyle Scarborough, Florida bassist Pablo Richards and AZ drummer John F. Kennedy. Throughout his musical career, Tommy has worked as a guitarist, singer, songwriter, keyboardist, bassist, percussionist, studio musician, disc jockey, radio program director, studio engineer and record producer.

Tommy’s performance schedule and full discography is available at his web site: http://tommyrocks.net. His individual songs as well his CDs are available for purchase at his shows, on his web site, and on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Saturday Wine Tasting on April 15 is accompanied by Saffire (Gina Machovina and TJ Brennan), 3:30-6 p.m. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!)

As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors. She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Saturday night entertainment is by singer-songwriter David Harvey, 7-10 PM. David is a local favorite who plays original music that can be heard on his CD “Ten Years Running” and classic rock favorites. According to Harvey, “Music is a catalyst of expression, it can touch you, but you cannot touch it. Experienced only through the moment of sound. What music means is still yet to be discovered.” Harvey always delivers quality entertainment that keeps his audience toes tapping.

Sunday April 16 brings Tim Young to the spot-light at Vino Di Sedona, 6-9 PM. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a standout rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Music Monday on April 17 features 2016 Prescott Idol winner D.L. Harrison! D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol! Music on Monday starts at 6 PM.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, D.L. Harrison, Vickie Moyer and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682