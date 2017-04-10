New ‘Sedona Hikes’ in stores now

Now on sale, “Sedona Hikes” is the first complete guide to Red Rock Trails in a decade.

What’s new in “Sedona Hikes”? It covers 165 trails, far more than ever before published. Besides more trails, the book offers the first-ever list of Sedona loops. With more than 60 of them, hikers can now enjoy over 225 adventure options.

Critics says the book’s best feature are “HikeHoods.” These 15 natural hiking neighborhoods each offer about a dozen trails. Each HikeHood has an easy-to-read map, clear driving directions, and photos of its most beautiful landscapes, flowers and wildlife. HikeHoods help beginners feel safe, yet challenge experts.

Essays in the book focus on the benefits of walking in nature. Author Dennis Andres, whose previous books include “What Is A Vortex?” and “Sedona’s Top 10 Hikes,” says the aim is to promote “lifestyle hiking.” He adds: “The research is clear: moving in natural beauty promotes longevity, well-being and wisdom.”

“Sedona Hikes: 225 Trails and Loops” is on sale at Canyon Outfitters, the Red Rock Ranger District, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Enchantment Resort, Crystal Magic, Giant gas stations and elsewhere. For more sales information, retailers can contact Dreams In Action Distribution at 928-821-3326.