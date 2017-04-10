Phil Rossi to perform for Easter Brunch at Sound Bites

Phil Rossi has quite a story and now Sedona is lucky to have him as a full time resident. You can see this versatile piano player at Sound Bites Grill weekly and this Sunday, April 16, he will perform there for their annual Easter Brunch.

Phil has been playing the piano since he was 8 years old. He was fortunate enough to play with Sinatra and has some great stories from these times. Between sets he is giving away CDs and telling his musical story.

A police officer by day and a piano player at night, Phil was blessed with Sinatra nick-naming him “The Keeper of the Keys.”

Story has it that when he was doing security at a famous amphitheater in Chicago and let people know he was a piano player he was eventually asked to play and was discovered.

Phil Rossi will be performing from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Sound Bites Grill. You will also enjoy a decadent all you can eat Easter Buffet from 11:30-3pm. Reservations s are required by calling 928-282-2713. There is also patio and red rock view dining.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. Visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.

