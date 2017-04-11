Letter: Amish history important footnote to education voucher system

Editor:

Regarding the Editorial in the Verde Independent, 4-9-17 “Voucher system now law in Arizona at expense of traditional public school system,” we would refer readers to a Wikipedia excerpt since we feel that there are many other parents who would identify with the concerns of the Amish in this regard.

“Before 1950, most Amish children attended public schools. The Amish were comfortable with small rural schools that were controlled by local parents and, indeed, some Amish fathers served on the boards of their rural public schools.

Amish people in many states protested the consolidation of small public schools into large school districts that occurred nationwide in the late 1940s and 1950s.

Amish parents protested because they wanted to retain control over the nurture of their children.

Mr. & Mrs. John T. Stone Cottonwood