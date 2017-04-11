Letter: Breakup of traditional family unit directly tied to demise of public schools

Editor:

In Sunday’s editorial, you claimed that the introduction of the voucher system began the decline of the traditional public school system. I disagree. The decline of the public school system began long before that. It began in the homes of our country.

For many reasons learning social skills was not a priority in some homes. Students lacking in these skills were disruptive in school.

Educators were gradually deprived of the power to provide the discipline needed to control these students.

Parents who wanted an atmosphere more conducive to education looked to private schools for this - many at significant financial sacrifice.

This began long before the voucher system. The voucher system is a result of this transition, not the cause. The public school system is not at fault. The cause is the breakup of the traditional family unit. It’s about priorities. We all find the time and money for the things we value. Educators can&# 039;t be expected to teach and “raise” our children. Values are not taught, they’re caught.

Jerry Joels

Cottonwood