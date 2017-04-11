Obituary: Dr. Cora Jane (Brabazon) Ruhr

Dr. Cora Jane (Brabazon) Ruhr, 82, passed away on April 4, 2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona, following a 4-year battle with melanoma. Cora was born in Chula Vista, CA, and had her own optometry practice in White Bear Lake, MN for many years.

After retiring, she moved to Sedona AZ where she could hike year-round, and she became an expert on the local geology, writing several publications for visiting tourists. Another retirement passion for her was buying, building, restoring, and selling or renting private residences in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas.

Cora was an active member of the Westerners hiking club, and a docent at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Cora was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ruhr.

She is survived by her former husband Charles Ruhr, daughter Ann Ruhr Pifer, son-in-law Steven Wilmot, 3 grandsons and friend John Shiner. A celebration of Cora’s life will be held at her home at 2200 Buckboard Road, Sedona on April 22, Open House 1-4PM.

Memorials preferred to the Museum of Northern Arizona, musnaz.org.

Information provided by survivors.