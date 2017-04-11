‘Old-timers’ get-together pot-luck set for April 23

COTTONWOOD – An old-fashioned pot-luck is set to take place April 23 at noon in the Clemenceau Gym.
It is located 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
Paul Thompson and Mary Smith Wyatt will share stories of the area. “Old-timers” are encouraged to bring photos and share with the group.
“All welcome, not just old-timers,” said Wyatt.
Coffee and drinks will be provided.
