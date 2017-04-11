Firefighters conduct live burn training

Live burn training was on the agenda Friday for firefighters with the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, with both smoke and fire at a property at the T intersection of Murdock Lane and Stolen Boulevard in Camp Verde. According to CCFMA Fire Chief Terry Keller, about 20 firefighters who had never been through the training were on site Friday from about 8 a.m. until the early afternoon. (Photo by Bill Helm)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.