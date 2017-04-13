Camp Verde athletes of the week: Cowboy throwers rack up personal records at Westside Invite

Camp Verde High track and field throwers coach Mike Edgerton didn’t get to go to the Cowboys’ last meet but he’s excited for sure.

On Saturday at the Westside Invitational at Deer Valley in Glendale, Camp Verde throwers set almost a double digit number of personal records despite there only being two throwing events.

“They went down and they did very well,” Edgerton said.

Some of the personal records were by distances of 12 and nine feet.

“I think we did really good almost every person PRed right?” Said senior Shayla Campbell-Kilburn. “That was surprising.”

In the boys shot put, sophomore Damian Wathogoma set a personal record with a throw of 33-00.00 and freshman Raymundo Rodriguez had one with a 27-00.00.

Wathogoma’s PR was by almost four feet.

“It was pretty good, it was a nice track meet,” Wathogoma said. “It was pretty good day for Phoenix too. It was nice and windy, when I PRed by three feet I couldn’t believe it, I was like ‘what?’ It was crazy.”

Edgerton said he was pleasantly surprised by Wathogoma this year, saying that he’s getting close to challenging for best thrower on the boys team. Wathogoma said he’s “not even close” and Edgerton said “he’s too modest”

“My biggest surprise was Damian here, last year he came out to throw and because of grades and stuff couldn’t throw but this year he’s stayed eligible and he’s just given (junior Mathew Wade) a run for his money, especially in shot,” Edgerton said. “He’s my big surprise this year, that he’s come out of the gate throwing really well.”

Wathogoma also had a personal record in the discus at the Westside Invitational, 102-04.

For the girls in the shot put, freshman Elizabeth Crofutt had a PR of 25-02.00. That was a two-foot improvement.

In the boys discus, Wade had a PR of 126-08 and senior James Kelly also had a personal best. Wade’s PR was by a foot and automatically qualified him for state.

He said when your teammates are also having a good meet it helps.

“It’s inspiring, it’s a boost in confidence and kind of encouraging and stuff like that,” Wade said.

The Camp Verde girls had three PRs in the discus, Campbell-Kilburn (104-00), freshman Destiny Dowdle (74-09) and Crofutt (72-10). Crofutt improved by 12 feet in a week and Dowdle by nine.

Campbell-Kilburn said getting a good throw off is “silently amazing.”

She said her younger teammates are getting there. She has automatically qualified in the shot put and discus.

Edgerton said their next goal is to get Dowdle and Crofutt provisional state qualifying marks as they are a couple feet away.

“That’s what we’re working on this week, just trying to get them there because I know it’s their best chance of going to state,” Edgerton said.

Edgerton said he was excited that some of the Cowboys came by and worked on their throwing every week during the offseason and they even have an eye on the future.

“We’ve had little gains here and there and every now and then we get big gains, which is fantastic,” Edgerton said. “I like the idea that a coupe of my athletes came out during the offseason, one day a week and just practiced throwing to get better this season so hopefully now we’ll get a couple more to do that next season and come out and we’re starting early with these three middle schoolers, we’ve taken them on into our program to get them better acquainted for throwing next year when they come up to the high school level so that we don’t have a bunch of bad habits to correct (laughs).”