Continuance granted for deadly DUI case

CAMP VERDE - Cody Louis Bright appeared in custody for his third case management conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Matthew Cochran said there was one more piece of disclosure the state found out about, and that he needed time to review it. He asked for and was granted a 60 day continuance.

Bright, 31, of Cottonwood, is scheduled to be back in court June 5.

Bright entered a not guilty plea during his Dec. 12 arraignment for charges that stem from a Nov. 23 three-vehicle crash on Cornville Road that killed his passenger and injured five others.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office media relations coordinator, his charges include manslaughter, aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, DUI, four counts of endangerment, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage.