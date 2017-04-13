Court quashes another warrant for Sizelove

CAMP VERDE – Summer Rose Sizelove appeared in custody for an arraignment Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

According to court documents, Sizelove was charged with failing to appear in the first degree March 29. March 30, the warrant was quashed, and her bond is $25,000 cash-only. She pleaded not guilty to the new indictment.



May 8, hearings are set for all of her pending cases. Case management conferences, a pre-trial conference, a Donald hearing, and a possible change of plea are scheduled.

Sizelove, who was previously a fugitive, appeared before the Jan. 9. The warrant for her was quashed after Sizelove was taken into custody in California Dec. 13. She was extradited back to Yavapai County.

The 46-year-old Cottonwood woman faces multiple drug paraphernalia violation charges.

Sizelove’s trial is set for May 31.