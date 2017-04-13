Letter: Hands Healing Hunger a group that truly walks the walk

Editor:

Hands Healing Hunger, what a descriptive name for an Outreach Ministry at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Sedona. When you see the work that was put into the dinner and live and silent auctions and the generosity of the parishioners and attendees you can’t help but to be impressed.

They have consistently over the years helped food pantries in the Verde Valley with the proceeds from this event.

As one of the recipients, we want to thank the Hands Healing Hunger Outreach Ministry for their continued support of our mission to help provide food for those in need.

Donna McDonald

President

Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Frances Cabrini Conference

Camp Verde