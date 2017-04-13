Letter: We can thank the Trump voters for mess American now is in

Editor:
If I had to describe this White House administration in one word I would say it’s one of ineptitude. It’s a cross between “Abbott & Costello” & “One Who Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”.
Trump has no coherent policies. He simply reacts to what he sees on T.V. Although Al-Assad’s chemical attack on his own people was an horrendous act he’s been murdering them for years. But, our cruise missile attack on the Syrian air base had no effect on them whatsoever.
Trump’s approval rating has slipped to 35 percent. Now that an arrest of a Russian hacker relating to our election interference has occurred, the FBI is coming closer to attaining evidence against the Trump campaign.
Hopefully they will finish their investigation & fact gathering evidence before the Trump administration puts our country into even more of a dire situation.
It’s such a shame that the now regretful Trump voters didn’t pay closer attention before they cast their votes last November. They bear some responsibility for the mess that our country is in today.
Cindy Harms
Cottonwood
