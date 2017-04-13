Life’s work still a labor of love for Robin Anderson, Margo Mandette

If two artists could paint their lives as a masterpiece, then that is exactly what Robin John Anderson and Margo Mandette have accomplished.

And for 38 years, Jerome has been the canvas for their lives and love for each other.

The married couple have each lived, studied and painted in such places as Budapest, New York City and Scottsdale, but moved to Jerome and opened a small studio in the old Mingus High School decades ago.

Today, the Anderson/Mandette Studio occupies an entire building known as building “C” at the former Mingus High School location in Jerome.

The building has filled up with their amazing paintings and sculptures – a life’s work of two world-class artists right here in the Verde Valley’s backyard.

Some of the paintings are hanging on the walls of the old art classroom of the high school. Other paintings are tucked away in in the cellar like library books.

To get a perspective of how many paintings Anderson has painted in his lifetime, the 65-year-old Anderson said some paintings take him only three days to paint. And he paints, or creates something most of the time. Other paintings do take longer because he revisits them.

A master painter in Jerome

“They talk about the 10,000 hours that it takes to become prolific at something – a master,” explains fellow Jerome painter Mark Hemleben. “He is a master.”

Now is the perfect vortex to view the couple’s work. Anderson still sits in his studio painting a Native American’s worn face on a canvas using paints that somehow cast a shining gold light on the side of the subject.

Anderson is cheerful, soft-spoken and welcoming as he shares his new creation with guests in his studio. Every compliment is returned with a humbled response of gratitude from the painter.

His wife, Margo Mandette, relaxes on the couch in the lobby of the high school. Magnificient paintings of Northern Arizona hang on the lobby walls, illuminated by large framed windows. Mandette speaks with a local Jerome resident - and laughs and laughs.

The couple married in 1975 and Anderson was born in Phoenix in 1951 and Mandette was born in Bordeaux, France, in 1940. Anderson studied with Tibor Kalman, graduate of the Art Academy of Budapest and age at 21, became a full-time artist. He also studied at the Arts Students League of New York.

Mandette speaks five languages and attended the Belle’s De Artes Academy at age 13. But because of Mandette’s father’s activities in South American politics on the side of the poor, Margo’s father was assassinated. At age 19, Mandette and her mother fled South America with what they could carry.

Mandette settled in Mesa to be a teacher and soon began teaching art to students, opened a studio and became a full-time artist. Then she married Anderson in 1975.

Anderson, who grew up in Phoenix, said he loves Jerome and Northern Arizona as an artist because it’s so “bright and clear” here.

Anderson enjoys painting Jerome, the Verde River, Grand Canyon, Oak Creek Canyon and Dry Beaver Creek among local places. His paintings include landscapes and people, one of which was a girl he met in a local dry cleaners.

“We found a peace and solitude,” Anderson said of Jerome. “So we could do our work.”

The meant taking huge canvases right to the river or the canyons, explained Hemleben, who usually would start with small paintings in the field and then paint larger versions later. However, Hemleben said Anderson would just cart the large canvases to the locations. “We are buds, we had lot of adventures together.”

Anderson said he went through five periods of painting styles that really helped keep him and his clients interested in his work using brush and knife and mostly oils.

“I’m compulsive, I’m always chasing something,“ he said. These periods that lasted several years included landscapes, Indians, Renaissance, the figure and Portrait as art. Anderson also created his own style of painting called “Perceptionism.”

Anderson said it’s like three-dimensional painting using colors of paint to create depth perception. The cooler colors recede and the warmer colors come forward, he said, as he smiled and said he once noticed it on a cereal box and thought how could that work in a painting.

Anderson has small etchings and paintings as small as 4-by-6 inches while his larger paintings are up to 68”X 80”.

He did have a sculpture period and many people may have noticed one of his striking bronze sculptures while driving by the old Jerome High School. It’s a life-size woman titled “Coming Alive” that he did in 1980. It’s actually for sale, as the empty molding pieces still lay in the high school basement in case Anderson wants to cast another bronze woman.

Margo Mandette creates angels

Margo Mandette is also a painter, but she said she is most well-known for her clay sculptures and pottery. When the couple lived in New York City from 1985 to 1991, they opened the Margo Mandette Studio there.

Now her work can also be seen at the old Mingus High School studio she shares with Anderson, their dog Josephine and cat Goya.

Small clay sculptures of angels stand and rejoice on shelves lit by the large window on the old high school. A nativity scene is laid out on a table. Her paintings hang on the walls.

Mandette also loves to talk about her creations pointing to one family of angels and explaining that just a simple twist of the father angel looking or not looking at his baby that says so much.

Mandette is asked some questions by visitors as they walk through her studio. Other visitors walk through the lobby and others are in the basement. The place is busy.

“I have tourists that come in and really support me,” Anderson explained, adding that a lot of visitors have also heard of the gallery by word of mouth.

Even though the tourists may be a challenge, Anderson said it may have contributed to the different styles as he has tried, to keep his work fresh and interesting.

The different styles keep his clients interested and it also kept him from getting bored, Anderson said. Many tourists will come through and browse in 10 minutes, but others may stay longer to chat or bring out more pieces to view.

The Anderson-Mandette Studio is surrounded by other artists at the former Mingus and Jerome High School building complex and one of them is Hemleben.

“When I first came here, Robin said, why don’t you get a studio,” Hemleben said referring to 21 years ago. He made a phone call and got me an apartment.

Hemleben said Anderson also inspired him to go out and paint. “We were friends that painted together.”

Before opening the studio with Mandette in Jerome in 1974, Anderson was in the Elaine Horwitch Art Gallery, a major dealer in Scottsdale. Now you can only see the couple’s work at the old Jerome High School Building “C.”

There Anderson is still painting at a great pace, enjoying his well-lit space, his paints, his wife, and his fellow artists.

Anderson on Pablo Picasso

“Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso both were both tremendously prolific artists, and yet they did very very good work, so, I find myself painting at about the rate they did,” Anderson said, explaining the thousands of paintings he has created over his career.

Anderson is reminded about one of his own quotes about Pablo Picasso in a 1990 Verde Independent story. He smiles and explains he sometimes has fantasies about artist families.

“I refer to Leonardo da Vinci as my mother – he gave birth to my excitement about art. Pablo Picasso became my cruel father. He gives me the excitement to keep going in my career,” he explained in 1990 to reporter Eddie McClellan. To offset the two. Anderson told McClellan he adds the humanism of Rembrandt Van Rijn.

In the mix is the beauty of the Northern Arizona, Dry Beaver Creek, the Verde Valley, the Verde River:

Anderson’s feely-flowing almost lime-colored leaves wave in the wind from giant Cottonwood trees. The greens fade off as blue brush strokes sing out the glory of the Western sky above. Cooler red rock colors at the bottom of the painting give it a three-dimensional appearance.

In the painting, the Verde flows eternally into the back of the canvas, as it does any day of the week off Tuzigoot Road where he painted it.

Right now, this particular painting hangs on the left as you enter the Anderson-Mandette studio.

Go look for yourself to old Mingus High School in Jerome and you will find Anderson and Mandette living their masterpiece.

Anderson-Mandette Studio in Jerome is on SR89a and is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.