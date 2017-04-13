Montana fugitive wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder of wife arrested in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Police Detectives, with the assistance of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the US Marshal’s Office, arrested Montana fugitive Chad Williams Thursday afternoon outside of the Circle K in Cottonwood.

Williams, 39, was wanted out of Montana for attempted murder and possibly kidnapping of his wife, Kaycie, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Williams had a $1 million warrant for his arrest, said Detective Sgt. Tod Moore.



According to authorities in Montana, Williams was previously in a standoff with a SWAT Team in Missoula, Montana, in June 2016, and had made threats he was not going to prison and would commit suicide by cop instead.

Cottonwood Police had been alerted Williams may be in the area in an older model motorhome with expired California plates, stated the release.

A Cottonwood detective located a vehicle matching the description given by the US Marshal’s Office Thursday morning parked near the Catholic Church on Bill Gray Road, said Moore.

Police said other detectives arrived at the scene, and through their investigation discovered a couple matching the descriptions of Williams and his wife.

They were seen leaving the motorhome earlier that morning when they were given a ride by a subject they had flagged down, stated the release.

The subject who gave the couple a ride was later identified and contacted by Cottonwood police.

“The subject was able to identify Williams and his wife as the subjects she had given a ride to a local grocery store earlier that day,” stated the release.

“Cottonwood Police Detectives organized with members of PANT and the US Marshal’s Office, and began searching locations most likely to be frequented by the couple while others kept surveillance on the motorhome,” the release continued.

Just before 3 p.m., Williams and his wife were located at the Circle K at 10 N. Main St., said Moore, and Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Kaycie was uninjured and was in contact with her family to arrange for transport home, stated the release.

Williams was booked into Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Jail to be held for Montana on his $1 million bond, said police.