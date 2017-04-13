Obituary: Robert W. Backlund

  • Originally Published: April 13, 2017 3:48 p.m.

    • Robert W. Backlund, 86, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on April 8, 2017.

    He is survived by his wife, Wanda, daughters; Diana and Cynthia, and son Robert. 1930-2017

