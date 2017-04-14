Family asking for help to pay funeral expenses

COTTONWOOD – Aaron Burnett, born Aug. 26, 1980, passed March 31, 2017 due to a motorcycle accident.

He was raised in Camp Verde since the age of 13 and still has family and friends in the Camp Verde area. The family is reaching out to the public for help for financial expenses. There will be a car wash April 15 at the Cottonwood Denny’s and a benefit dinner May 2 at Randall’s Restaurant from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

A service is scheduled April 23 at the Mainstage, in Cottonwood, at 11 a.m.

There is a Wells Fargo account set up and a GoFundMe account which can be accessed at gofundme.com/aaronburnett.

For any questions, wanting to help, or buying tickets please contact Tia Cron or Daphnie Tressler on Facebook.