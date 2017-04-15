Clarkdale Council tackles town budget Tuesday

A special meeting of the Clarkdale Town Council will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. in the Men’s Lounge at Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located 19 N. Ninth St..

The meeting will be open to the public.

A work session with the Town Council regarding the Preliminary General Fund and Streets Budget for FY 2017-2018 is on the agenda.

Also, the Council, Town Manager and Department Heads “will engage in their annual Strategic Planning Session, which will include discussion and identification of key impacts, initiatives, resources, opportunities, and challenges that the Town will face for the next several years,” according to the agenda.

For more information, visit http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/council_meetings.htm.

Clarkdale Council approves agenda items at regular meeting

The Clarkdale Town Council approved multiple agenda items at their regular meeting April 11.

Bitter Creek Industrial Area

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert moved for the approval of the adoption of the Focus Area Plan for the Bitter Creek Industrial Area as recommended by the Planning Commission with two changes: 1) Add language stating other alternatives for providing a road system may be considered to Circulation Plan; and 2) add potential income from lease of Town property to Infrastructure Development Funding Sources. Councilmember Bill Regner seconded the motion which carried unanimously.

Fann Environmental Deception Wash Proposal

Councilmember Regner moved to approve the FANN Environmental Deception Wash proposed Job Order Contract (JOC) in an amount not to exceed $43,635, and direct the Public Works/Utilities Director to issue a Notice to Proceed. Councilmember Scott Buckley seconded the motion and the motion passed unanimously.

USDA Rural Business Development

Vice Mayor Dehnert moved for the approval from Council to submit this grant application. Councilmember Curtiss Bohall seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.

Action Plan for recycling services

Vice Mayor Dehnert moved to deny approval of the current Action Plan submitted by Patriot Disposal and direct them to provide an improved action plan by April 21, 2017. Councilmember Bohall seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.

Participation in water reallocation options

Councilmember Buckley moved to authorize the Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (NAMWUA) Council Representative to approve Clarkdale’s participation in the evaluation of the Non-Indian Agricultural (NIA) Central Arizona Project (CAP) Priority Water Reallocation Options for a cost to the Town of Clarkdale of $3,052.43 in FY 2018 and $953.88 in FY 2019 with a total cost to the Town of Clarkdale of $4006.31.

Vice Mayor Dehnert seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

Intergovernmental Agreement for a School Resource Officer

Vice Mayor Dehnert moved to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Clarkdale-Jerome School District and Town of Clarkdale for a School Resource Officer on Campus with changes denoted by Police Chief Randy Taylor. Councilmember Buckley seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

Special Event Liquor License Signature Authority Resolution

Vice Mayor Dehnert moved for the approval of Resolution #1542 authorizing a designated staff member to review applications to the State Department of Liquor License and Control for Special Event and Fair/Festival Liquor Licenses and complete the Local Governing Body Approval section. Councilmember Regner seconded the motion and the motion passed unanimously.

Canceled Cottonwood meetings

The City of Cottonwood Planning Zoning meeting, as well as the City of Cottonwood Board of Adjustment meetings have been canceled for this week. Both had been scheduled for April 17.

Cottonwood Public Library Board meeting set for Wednesday

The Cottonwood Public Library Board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Library Meeting Room.

Old business on the agenda includes the Comic Book Expo Fundraiser, the Maintenance-Large type project, and the volunteer luncheon.

In new business, the Board will discuss a J. A. Jance update and David Childress’ speaking and book signing event set for April 29.

For more information, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/agendacenter.

CCC,CPR instruction provided to students, employees

Earlier this month, the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department provided instruction on Continuous Chest Compression (CCC) and CPR.

“The Cottonwood Middle School PAC Class, with approximately 75 students participating, received this life saving instruction,” said Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall in a news release.

The instructors were Fire Inspector Steve Trautman of Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and Volunteer Support Skip Heyer of the Verde Valley Fire District, stated the release. The instruction is inter-active, providing a hands-on learning experience, said Kuykendall.

The Mount Hope Foods – Naturally employees also were provided this instruction by Trautman. There were 19 participants, stated the release.

“The store owners expressed their appreciation for the instruction, and commented on the excited interest and interaction of their employees. Overall, a very well received presentation,” said Kuykendall.

If you would like to set up a CCC/CPR class for your group, please contact the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department at 634-2741.