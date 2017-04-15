Letter: Verde Village News not the official news source for Verde Village

Editor:
The Verde Village News Facebook page is NOT an official source for any news regarding the Verde Village. Verde Village Property Owners Association distributes news via Verde Village Property Owners Association on its website, www.vvpoa.net; and its monthly newsletters from the President of the Verde Village.
Krys Vogler
Verde Village
