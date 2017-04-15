Obituary: Beverly Frances Gemler

Beverly Frances (Holliger) Gemler, 86 of Cottonwood, died April 6, 2017. She was born on May 21, 1930 in San Diego to Lillian and Francis Holliger.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Gemler; her four children, Lynn Eastwood (Robert), Donna Hansen (Harry), Vickie Bird (Rick) and Rick Sparks (Carole); her sister Kathleen Sparks, along with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her family was the light of her life.

A memorial service was held at the Cottonwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Her family knows she is resting in the Lord and her family looks forward to the soon coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, when we will all meet in the clouds to go to heaven together.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.