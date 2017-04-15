Obituary: Kenneth Harvey Blankenship

Kenneth Harvey Blankenship passed away March 8, 2017.

Born May 8, 1947 in Cattonsvile, Maryland to Harvey and Jewell Blankenship, his family moved to Arizona in 1954.

Kenny had a love and talent for writing, playing and singing country music. It was his passion.

He served in the United States Army and was a truck driver by trade. Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister Andrea Blankenship; his brothers Daniel Blankenship and Robert Blankenship. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Phyllis Blankenship of Cottonwood; sons Kenneth Blankenship (Nancy) of Louisiana; Robert Blankenship of Prescott Valley; David Blankenship (Erin) of Colorado; Douglas Blankenship of Cottonwood; Tommy Blankenship of Texas; stepson Stacey Bland (Teeter) of Texas; stepdaughter Christie Brazeal (Wade) of Texas; 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sisters Pamela Edwardson of California; Shirley Blume (Bradley) of Skull Valley; Debbie Sweet of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest alongside his family on May 6, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at Chino Valley Cemetery on Road 2 South-West off of Hwy 89.

A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow at The Chino Valley Senior Center 1021 West Butterfield Road, Chino Valley, Ariz. For more information please contact Shirley Blume 928-713-4989.

