The Indie Bestseller List: April 19, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
The Black Book, James Patterson
Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles
The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
American War, Omar El Akkad
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy, Anne Lamott
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel
South and West, Joan Didion
Old School, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson
Unshakeable, Tony Robbins
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America, Nancy Isenberg
Originals, Adam Grant
Lab Girl, Hope Jahren
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan
MASS MARKET
End of Watch, Stephen King
1984, George Orwell
American Gods (Tie-In Edition), Neil Gaiman
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Obsession, Nora Roberts
Private Paris, James Patterson
Magic, Danielle Steel