Sedona Heritage Museum publishes new book on local history by Loretta Benore

The Sedona Heritage Museum is proud to announce the release of their latest book on local history entitled “History, Hilarity and Heartbreak” by Loretta Benore.

Easy reading, this book covers mostly Sedona area history, but does stray to regional and Arizona history stories, like the cavalry camels, some Arizona ‘bad girls’ and the Navajo Ordnance Depot during WWII, to name just a few.

If you are looking for some colorful characters you’ll find them in stories about local cowboys, eccentrics and trailblazers. Benore also caringly shares about the people behind accomplishments and contributions that made our community what it is today.

The book is a compilation, update, and rewrite of 10 years of research and writing for the “Villager,” a local monthly newspaper. “I was pushed and then gently supported by volunteers at the Museum to put this book together”, says the author. Benore goes on to say “Although the title mentions heartbreak the book is basically a more lighthearted, gossipy approach to real history in Arizona, some of it being pretty strange. The stories are tales that folks will get a kick out of reading.”

The book is now available in the Museum Gift Shop.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Rd in Uptown Sedona, AZ.

Hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., daily.

For more information, call 928-282-7038. www.sedonamuseum.org.