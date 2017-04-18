Investigation continues for sexual assault case

CAMP VERDE – Aaron Frank Orrico appeared out of custody for pretrial conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Because investigations are still ongoing, the hearing was continued. June 6, Orrico is scheduled for a pretrial conference, a Donald hearing, and a possible change of plea.

The 46-year-old Sedona man was arrested Nov. 16, 3016 and charged with several counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

According to a news release form the City of Sedona, Orrico had been employed locally as a masseur and is accused of touching women inappropriately during massage sessions.