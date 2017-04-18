Judge rejects plea deal for jewelry heist accomplice

CAMP VERDE – Cassandra Renee Weston appeared in custody Monday before Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff to plead guilty to charges.

However, Judge Bluff rejected the plea deal. Weston is currently under probation in three other cases, and it was unclear if two or three of the cases happened after the crime in question.

In January 2015, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives and multiple police departments began investigating a burglary of a studio in Jerome in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

The 28-year-old woman admitted guilt to one count of theft ($4,000 and $25,000), one count of trafficking stolen property and one count of burglary.

One charges carries a presumptive sentence of 3.5 years and another charges carries a presumptive sentence of 2.5 years. She could pay up to $150,000 in restitution. A stipulation of her plea deal requires her to provide testimony.

There were four suspects involved in the heist, and Weston was considered an accomplice, according to police, and she was also considered an accomplice during an attempt to pawn the stolen property.

Judge Bluff said he will reassign the other three probation cases to his court, and ordered a presentencing report. He could accept the plea during Weston’s sentencing, scheduled for May 15.