Man charged with child prostitution sentenced

CAMP VERDE – Sean Thomas Holden was sentenced to three years supervised probation by Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday.

Holden had been charged with one count of child prostitution after an August 2014 sting that netted men seeking underage sex.

He was also sentenced to 16 weekends in jail in his “highly unusual” plea deal. Holden has already served 21 days of that sentence.

Defense attorney Eric English said the crime in question was a “bait and switch” scheme. He said his client was weary that law enforcement was behind it. “No way these women could pass for under 25,” said English when describing the pictures that were texted to his client.

Also, a lewd drawing was found on an envelope in Holden’s glove compartment. Handwriting analysis showed that Holden did not make the sketch, said English, and said it was “purely satirical.”

English asked the court that Holden not be required to register as a sex offender, and that he be transferred to Coconino County where he is currently employed.

Holden told the court that he “made a big mistake” and has been paying for it ever since.

Judge Bluff sentenced him to three years supervised probation. Holden will not have to register as a sex offender. He also allowed to transfer to Coconino County, as long as it is approved by adult protective services.