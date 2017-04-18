‘Mixed feelings’ -- Court of Appeals rules on Verde Ditch

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Ditch Company and the Salt River Project are not permitted to litigate the water rights of Verde Ditch shareholders in the Yavapai County Superior Court, said the ruling of a three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The ruling, according to one of the ditch’s five commissioners, “will make it much more difficult to balance out water use through severances and transfers in the entire Verde Valley.”

According to Verde Ditch Commissioner Al Dupuy, the process to fairly supply water will now need to go through the Arizona Department of Water Resources, which would be “more expensive, more cumbersome and will take much longer.”

Rather than supporting the Superior Court’s ruling to approve a 2014 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered between the Verde Ditch Company and Salt River Project, the Court of Appeals instead agreed with the United States’ argument that under Arizona law these types of water rights “must be decided in the Gila River General Stream Adjudication, which is the long-pending court case wherein the water rights of all water users throughout the Verde River Watershed will be determined,” according to a press release from the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Executive Office of Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki.

Through the United States as its trustee, the Yavapai-Apache Nation is a shareholder on the Verde Ditch.

“The Nation relies on its Verde Ditch rights to irrigate its Reservation lands within the Town of Camp Verde,” the Nation’s press release stated.

“Although the Nation worked closely with the Verde Ditch Company and Salt River Project in 2014 to find common ground and to improve the language of the MOU for the benefit of all shareholders, the United States ultimately determined to appeal the Hance v. Arnold Court’s (1909) decision approving the MOU to the Court of Appeals.”

Russell-Winiecki stated in the press release that the decision made by the state’s Court of Appeals “produces mixed feelings.”

On one hand, “this would have added another layer of complication and burden on Verde Ditch shareholders in the long-run and would not have produced the desired certainty and finality as to the rights of individual shareholders,” Chairwoman Russell-Winiecki stated.

“On the other hand, the Nation supports the principle that local matters should be resolved locally whenever possible, since the best solutions are achieved when parties know each other and have a common understanding of the issues and values at stake,” Russell-Winiecki stated.

At about 18 miles long, with more than 570 users and approximately 1,400 acres of service area, the Verde Ditch is the “largest ditch in the Verde Valley,” Dupuy said.

Dupuy also said that Verde Ditch commissioners “will continue to assist in gathering historical data to support water use within the Verde Ditch service area.”

