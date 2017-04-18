Obituary: Regina Salem Sebert

Regina Salem Sebert transitioned from this life on April 7, 2017. She was born on October 30, 1981 in Northridge, CA. Regina spent many years in Phoenix and Cottonwood, AZ.



She was proceeded in death by her father, Ray (Willingham) Sebert, and is survived by her mother, Gail (Edwards) Hancock, stepfather, Stephen Hancock, and sibling Asia Lynn. In addition to her immediate family, she is loved and will be missed by extended family and many friends.



In Regina’s memory, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at the duck pond on Lakeshore Dr. near Navajo in Prescott Valley on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 am.

Information provided by survivors.