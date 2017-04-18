Plea on table for man arrested in drug sting

CAMP VERDE – Shawn Victor Brown appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday at Yavapai Superior Court for a case management conference.
The 46-year-old Sedona man was arrested Feb. 13 by Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives and booked on numerous charges following a vehicle search.
According Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a subsequent search of his vehicle yielded the following items; approximately 87 grams of black tar heroin (3.5 oz.), about 20 grams of methamphetamine, 5.43 grams of marijuana wax, several morphine 30 mg pills, syringes, a digital scale, glass pipe(s) and more than $3000 in cash.
“The estimated street value of this load exceeds $12,000,” stated a news release from YCSO.
He was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in-custody on a total bond of $100,000, which includes an earlier narcotics sales case, the news release stated.
There is a plea offer from the state, and a 30 day continuance was asked for and granted.
Brown is scheduled to be back in court May 15 for a Donald hearing, a pretrial conference, and possible change of plea.
