The Sedona Red Rock High School Playmakers present “The Dining Room” by A. R. Gurney.
Showtimes are April 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $8 for students.
The Sedona Performing Arts Center is located 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. in Sedona.
