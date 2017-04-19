Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: April 19, 2017

Mystic days … and today was one of them … we hiked the lava trail at Sunset Crater this morning and I got shots of some fabulous wood … add to that the incredible setting at the base of the most recent volcanic cinder cone in the San Francisco Volcanic Field and the wonderment of what happened about a thousand years ago and the imagination runs wild.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.