YCSO seeks warrant suspect linked to burglary spree

CORDES LAKES – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of 29-year-old warrant suspect James Cody Scott from Cordes Lakes.

Scott has been linked to several burglaries in the Cordes Lake community over the past six months involving many victims, said YCSO Media Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.



The main felony warrant has a bond of $75,000, said D’Evelyn, and involves charges including, multiple counts of burglary, theft, theft of vehicle, and conducting a chop shop.

A warning - Those who aid in concealing/harboring this suspect could be considered for prosecution, said YCSO.

If anyone has information regarding suspect Scott, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A tip from a direct call to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of this suspect becomes eligible for a cash reward.

