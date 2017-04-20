Obituary: Harmony R. Brister

Harmony R. Brister of Cornville, passed away April 8, 2017. She was born on March 8, 2017 in Cornville, Arizona to Amanda Brister and Devin Moore.

Harmony leaves behind sisters Kealani Bonney and Zoiey Bonney, grammy Tracie Brister – Shawndee Young, pops Jimmy Brister, aunts Megan Brister, Mickey Kyle, Linnea Goldston , Kelana Joy and Danna Young, uncle Jeryn Mangarrez, great- grandma Nacy Lasotta, and cousins Trenton Brock, Stormy and Joey Sutton and Sophia Mangarrez.

Services will be held 0n Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood starting at 2 pm.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

