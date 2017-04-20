Verde Valley to giddy up for Equine Festival

COTTONWOOD –The 2017 Verde Valley Equine Festival will canter through the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood April 21-23

The three-day event will feature professional clinics, a colt starting competition, exhibitions, shopping, and great food.

“The VVEF is an exciting three-day event that showcases the beauty, power, and ability of our equine companions. It will host some of the most accomplished horsemen of our time, professional trainers from all disciplines and incredible exhibitions that capture the spirit of the horse, stated the VVEF’s website.

Exhibitions, training clinics, and informational sessions will take place in five different areas within the fairgrounds: two arenas, two round pens, and a “meet the expert” tent.

“Throughout the day you can roam from one area to another to experience all that the VVEF has to offer -- we have something happening at all five areas, all day, every day,” said VVEF in a news release.

“These special clinics give you and your horse a chance to get up close and personal with some of Arizona’s leading equine experts. When it is time for a break from all the action, you and your family can enjoy browsing the many shopping vendors and pause for some great local food on site,” the release continued.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 and 22. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23. Adult tickets are $10; $25 for a three-day pass. Student tickets are $5 (ID must be shown).

The Fairgounds are located 800 E. Cherry St., in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit http://verdevalleyequinefestival.com/.