Dennis Hach has presented La Donna Maxson with the April Volunteer of the Month award for the Camp Verde Senior Center. “La Donna has been with the Camp Verde Senior Center for many years and is a trusted and wonderful volunteer to work with,” said Phoebe Hach in a Camp Verde Senior Center news release.
