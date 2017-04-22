Camp Verde softball takes command of region

Camp Verde High softball avenged a rare power points loss and took command of the Central Region with a rout at Paradise Honors on Friday.

The No. 5 Cowboys won their eighth game in a row, beating No. 7 Paradise Honors 17-2.

Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith said the Cowboys played well, executing the things they had been working on like hitting breaking pitches, hitting the ball in different locations and being more disciplined at the plate.

“I don’t think we had a single strike out, maybe one the whole game and everything else was a hard hit into a gap or they made a good play to get the out,” Smith said. “Pretty much at this point I would say we’re peaking at the right time.”

On April 4, Camp Verde lost 8-5 to Paradise Honors but haven’t lost a game since.

Smith said the win wasn’t about getting revenge against the Panthers as the loss at Camp Verde was when the Cowboys were still figuring out their positions and roles.

“It’s just fixing the problems that we created for ourselves early in the season,” Smith said. “Again like I always say, ‘we’re not really going against an opponent, we’re always just trying to be the best that we can be individually’ and then if they put that together, then we get a win regardless, whether the score is in our favor or not we gauge a win on how well we perform as a team and we’ve found that if we perform well as a team, we’re pretty successful with the score.”

Smith said the Panthers helped out Camp Verde in that game.

In the first game, Camp Verde was held to six hits and four RBIs and only four of the Panthers’ runs were earned.

“They took advantage of the mistakes that we made then and they helped us to figure out where we could get better and so we made those changes right after we played Paradise Honors and it’s just worked out well for us,” Smith said.

The win also put the Cowboys into first in the Central Region (they used to be called sections). They are tied with 8-1 region records, but Camp Verde has a 10-2 2A conference record compared to PH’s 13-3 2A mark. If Camp Verde beats No. 20 Northland Prep, who they defeated 13-0 in Flagstaff, in the regular season finale, then they take the Central.

“I think with this win as long as we can carry out a win against Northland Prep on Tuesday we should secure a section championship,” Smith said. “It was a big game for us to kinda prove that we can play a lot better than we did the last time and also to secure a section championship.”

The Cowboys host Northland Prep on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. to close out the regular season.

Earlier in the week Camp Verde beat Sedona Red Rock 11-1. Then on Thursday they defeated Payson 8-5 after a three-run walk off home run by senior Madison Johnson.

“I would say that the last two games that we put together kinda got the steam rolling a little bit,” Smith said. “Like we told the girls: ‘we’re on a high now, let’s just stay there, there’s no reason to back down, let off or anything, let’s just settle down and try to get as many runs as we can and try to play as clean as we can and I think we’re going to be all right.’”