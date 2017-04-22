New girls shot put mark becomes fourth state track and field record to fall this season

TEMPE – The fourth Arizona high school track and field state record of the 2017 season fell Thursday when Mountain Pointe’s Kayleigh Conlon entered the record books in the girls shot put with a throw of 47-feet, 9.5 inches.

Conlon first began knocking on the door of the state’s all-time best mark in the shot put in 2016 when she recorded seasonal best throws of 45-6 and 45-8.

She continued inching her way up the state’s all-time leader board this season with throws of 46-feet, 3.25 inches at the Hohokam Invitational and 46-9 to win the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California April 8. That throw put her in a tie for the fourth-best throw in Arizona history.

Now, she’s No. 1.

Conlon’s 47-9.5 effort adds half an inch to the prior state record set in 2013 by Chandler phenom Ky Westbrook, who arguably was the best all-around girls track athlete in Arizona history (see below).

Conlon is also the state leader this season in the discus with a best throw of 156-feet, 3 inches. That gives her the sixth best throw in Arizona history and makes her the No. 4 performer all time in the event. Former Chandler great Cindy Johnson, who has 6 of the 10 best throws in Arizona history in the girls discus, holds the state record of 176-4, set in 1982. At the time, it was the national high school record.

Earlier this season, Canyon del Oro’s Turner Washington twice broke the prior 30-year-old state record in the discus with a season’s best throw of 217-5, which is the best throw in the nation this year. Rio Rico’s Allie Schadler established a new state standard in the 3200-meter run with a 10:05 clocking and the Chandler girls 4X400 relay team has lowered the state record three times with a season’s best of 3:45.14. Chandler 4X400 relay teams dating back to 2003 own 10 of the 15 fastest times in state history.

Best all-around girls track athlete ever

There are countless examples in Arizona history where a girl has won four gold medals at the state track meet.

But perhaps the most dominant of all-time was the 2014 performance by Chandler’s Ky Westbrook. She won the 100-meter dash in 11.69 seconds – running into a stiff headwind. She won the 200 in 24.33 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 14.17 seconds, again into a headwind, and the shot put with a throw of 45-feet, 6-inches.

Westbrook won 11 state track and field championships during her career. On the state’s all-time lists, she ranks No. 2 in the 100-meter dash, No. 1 in the 200 and No. 2 in the shot put. She now competes for Southern Cal.

Another Chandler athlete who competed between 2009 and 2012, Jasmine Todd was also a four-event standout. Todd still holds the Arizona state record in the triple jump with the 41-5 effort she turned in back in 2011. She ranks third all-time in the long jump and was a two-time state champion at 100 meters.

Going back almost 40 years to the non-metric, non-electronic, era, Winslow’s Anna Van won multiple state championships at 100 and 220 yards and still today has two of the top 10 all-time performances in the long jump.

But the athlete who was perhaps closest – if not superior – to Westbrook competed in an era before girls track and field was a sanctioned sport in Arizona. Competing on the old Amateur Athletic Union club circuit, Arcadia’s Mavis Laing (1970-71) was the best all-around sprinter in Arizona history.



Prior to the sport’s metric conversion, Laing was the state’s fastest ever at 100 yards (10.6), 220 yards (23.7) and 440 yards (52.9). In addition, she recorded a 13.8-second hand-timed clocking in the 100-meter hurdles, a performance that holds up well to this day in comparisons against the state’s all-time best electronic clockings. As a junior in high school, in 1970, Laing was ranked No. 4 in the world and No. 1 in USA at 200 meters by Track and Field News.

The same year, she was ranked No. 9 in the world and No. 2 in the USA at 400 meters by Track and Field News.

In 1970, she was also the US National Champion in the 440-yard dash.