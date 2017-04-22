Obituary: Raymond Evans

Raymond “Ray” Evans, 86, went home to our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 16th, 2017 after a long illness.

He was born July 2, 1930 in Sewell, New Jersey.

His family relocated to Glendale, Arizona when he was 12 years old. Later the family moved to Duncan, Arizona where his father farmed and Ray attended Duncan High School and Thatcher Junior College.

He was a Civil Service Employee with Soil Conservation Service and met the love of his life, Louise, in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

They were married on May 14, 1955.

After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree at New Mexico State University, Ray relocated to Idaho Falls with the Bureau of Land Management.

He retired in 1984 and together with his wife, they traveled in a motorhome and later settled in Cottonwood, Arizona in 1999.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Victor E. Evans, Sr and Mary Elizabeth Evans. He is survived by his wife, Louise; brother, Victor Evans Jr. (Trudy) of Willcox, Arizona; sons, Richard (Elva) of Pflugerville, Texas, Raymond “Ed” Edward (Linda) of North Bend, Washington, Robert (Sonja) of Cornville, Arizona; daughter, Robin Roberts of Cottonwood, Arizona; 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Ray’s favorite thing to do was tying fishing flies and going to Dead Horse State Park with his pontoon boat to fly fish as well as teaching others how to tie flies. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. As per Ray’s request there will be no service.

