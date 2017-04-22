Verde Valley News Roundup

Culinary arts, IGAs on V’ACTE agenda

COTTONWOOD – Culinary Arts and Intergovernmental Agreements are on Tuesday’s agenda for Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education’s governing board.

The process to begin hammering out agreements with partnering districts Camp Verde, Mingus Union and Sedona-Red Rock begins as the board could possibly approve their end of the agreement that provides both centralized and satellite programs to the Verde Valley’s three public high schools.

According to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir, the IGA “is the same as last year’s for each school, and then it goes to their board and lawyers for approval. We did not change anything from last year’s, which they all signed.”

The Valley Academy board could also approve first-year curriculum and Yavapai College courses pertaining to V’ACTE’s Culinary Arts program. Says Weir, participating students have signed up their school.

“They are filling out our applications to be enrolled in the course,” Weir said. “If we have more than the limit the college has set, we will hold interviews to select the final students.”

At this time, there are 24 available spots and “around 35 students interested” in the program,” Weir said.

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the Valley Academy Governing Board will meet in the District Governing Board Room at 830 S. Main St., Suite 2-G in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda can be found at the V’ACTE website, at www.vacte.com.

-- Bill Helm

Oak Creek School kindergarten registration begins May 11

CAMP VERDE – Kindergarten Roundup, Oak Creek School’s annual enrollment, will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. May 11.

All kindergarten students who register will receive a ‘welcome to kindergarten’ packet and be placed into a gift card raffle.

To register, bring birth certificate or proof of birth, current immunization records and proof of residence, such as a utility bill with a physical address.

Children who register must be five years of age by Sept. 1.

Oak Creek School is located at 11490 Purple Sage in Cornville.

For more information, call Christine Griffin, principal, at 928-639-5109.

-- Bill Helm

Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station to host county supervisor, sheriff

RIMROCK – On Tuesday, April 25, Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman and Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Masher will hold a talk at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Supervisor Thurman is expected to speak on the State of the County, as well as cover legislative items and the Yavapai County Budget.

Hosted by the Beaver Creek Kiwanis, the event will begin at 6 p.m. Call 928-567-7428 for more information.

-- Bill Helm

Public Works Department, Transfer Station no longer accepting brush, green waste

COTTONWOOD - The City of Cottonwood Public Works Department and Transfer Station will no longer be accepting brush or green waste.

“There is currently not a method of disposing the brush or green waste,” said the City of Cottonwood in a news release.

The City Council will be discussing methods of disposal in May, and may begin accepting brush after May.

If the City begins accepting brush, another media release will be sent out notifying the public of where and how to dispose of brush.

For additional information, please contact the City of Cottonwood Public Works 928-634-8033.

Church hosting parking lot sale

COTTONWOOD – The annual Mountain View United Methodist Church parking lot sale is scheduled for April 28-29.

“Year after year, the Verde Valley’s favorite and largest yard sale,” said a press release from the church.

The sale is located 901 S. 12th St., halfway between Auto zone and Fir Street. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28, and 7 a.m. to noon April 29. There will be no sales prior to 7 a.m. April 28.

There is an expected selection of tools, outdoor supplies, furniture, camping supplies, kitchen items, household goods, clothes, and hardware.

Clarkdale to discuss recycling, budget

CLARKDALE – The Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale will hold a special meeting open to the public Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, Men’s Lounge, located 19 N. Ninth Street, in Clarkdale

The council may consider and possibly take action relating to an Action Plan re-submitted by Patriot Disposal, Inc. relating to their Collection Service Agreement for Solid Waste and Recycling collection services.

Also on the agenda is a worksession with the Town Council regarding the Preliminary General Fund and Streets Budget for FY 2017-2018.

A Strategic Planning worksession also is on the agenda. The Town Council, Town Manager and Department Heads will continue their discussion of key impacts, initiatives, resources, opportunities and challenges that the Town will face for the next several years, including but not limited to the following topics: Economic Development in Clarkdale; Infrastructure Priorities; Salary/Benefit Competitiveness in the Region; Exploring Options for Regional Consolidation of Services; and, Clarkdale’s Transaction Privilege Tax.

CVMO warns of ‘Only living heir’ scam

CAMP VERDE – A Camp Verde resident reported receiving a suspicious email and contacted the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to seek advice. “This is a generic and widely broadcasted email that should not be taken seriously nor should it be acted upon,” said CVMO.

The suspicious email began, “I sent you this message earlier, but your failure to respond has prompted me to re-sending it once again. It is about our late client who lost his life in an automobile accident on the 30th of December 2008 along with his wife and only child. I am contacting you in respect of his deposited fund valued at the sum of $6,200,000.00 in our bank, I need you to stand as his heir and inherit the funds…”

The Federal Trade Commission recommends reporting these emails. For more information on how to do so, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0003-phishing.com.