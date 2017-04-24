Music in the House presents Jo B & Walton/Kenn Trout and Friends

Join Jo B. & Walton from Prescott, and Kenn Trout and Friends from the Verde Valley for a special Acoustic Dreams two set “Music in the House” show at the Sedona Hub, Friday, April 28. These wonderful musicians have a great collection of original and cover tunes for your listening pleasure.

Tickets are $10 at the door, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert running from 7-9 p.m.

Jo B. & Walton features singer/songwriter Jo Berger on guitar and vocals and instrumentalist Walton Mendelson on the unique and eclectic electronic wind instrument (EWI).

Together they create original music rooted in the folk traditions of the West and infused with a splash of jazz and a touch of blues. In 2013, Jo and Walton pooled their talents and were struck by the synchronicity in their music. They perform their blend of original blues, folk, and jazz tunes at a variety of local Prescott venues and folk festivals throughout Arizona, and are currently working on their first CD.

Jo Berger is a storyteller at heart and her songs reflect upon experiences that have had a profound impact in her life. “Life is a magnificent journey,” Jo reflected. “My songs explore my passions as they focus on movement and message; I try to account for the tough decisions, the emotions that spill out, and my unbridled joy in being alive.” Learning guitar and flute as a child, Jo loved the music of the West and the folk music of the Baez and Dylan ‘60s. She became steeped in the traditions of old time, bluegrass, and country music in ‘80s Colorado, moved to Sedona in the ‘90s with husband Ed, and eventually drifted over the mountain to their current home in Prescott.

Walton Mendelson began playing the saxophone and flute as a child growing up in Cleveland. In the late ‘60s, he immersed himself in the folk, rock, and jazz scenes. Later, intrigued by “early music” -- generally, music written before 1800 and performed on period instruments -- he studied, performed, and wrote about it. In 1989 he moved to Prescott, and in 1998 produced and performed on a CD, “The Isle of Melancholy & Madness: The Music of Frederick Sommer.

Kenn Trout’s smooth delivery, tasteful guitar licks and off beat Ohio humor take the audience on a light and breezy musical trip through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s. Inspired by the great song-writers Jackson Browne, Graham Parsons, John Prine and Jimmy Buffett, Kenn and Verde Valley friends Gary Simpkins on bass and Matt Fabritz on percussion take the audience on a nostalgic trip down musical memory lane.

“I’ve always figured it made sense to let those great song writers do the really hard work,” Kenn says. “Then I just pick good songs and get out of the way.”

Kenn was born and raised in the farmlands of northwestern Ohio, and his dad bought him his first guitar, a $28 arch-top, double F-hole acoustic, from the Sears & Roebuck catalog when he was 12 years old.

“The strings were so far from the frets it made my fingers bleed” he recalls.

He played with and fronted several country and country-rock bands during the 80’s and 90’s, and his effortless guitar licks have an old shoe comfort that fits just right.

He is a regular member of the music family at the Thanks-A-Latte weekly music night in Camp Verde. Kenn and his wife, Lora, live in Lake Montezuma with their four-legged best friend, Molly.

The Sedona Hub is the rapidly growing new live performing arts venue offering performance, classes and rehearsal space to those whose passion it is to entertain, teach and hone their skills as live artists. Visual artists’ work is featured in the Artspace and special events that include the live performing arts are welcomed.

Don’t miss this special “Acoustic Dreams” show with Jo B & Walton and Kenn Trout and Friends in the intimate space at the The Hub’ Friday April 28th at 7pm.

Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park)

When: Friday, April 28th, 7pm (door open at 6:30pm)

Tickets: $10 at the door

For more information: http://www.sedonahub.org, call The Sedona Hub at 928-282-1660 or email info@sedonahub.org.