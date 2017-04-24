Verde Valley Voices offers spring concerts

If you go: What: The Noteables and Belle Voce in concert When: Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Where: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Sedona How much: Non-perishable food donations for the Sedona Food Bank What: Verde Valley Voicers in Concert When: Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. Where: Immaculate Conception Church on SR 89A How much: $10 each (children 12 and under are free

Spring is in the air. Beauty is all around us and the Verde Valley Voices have just the music for you. This year we continue to celebrate bringing you 20 years of quality choral music with a collection of wonderful favorites. Pop tunes everyone should know like Mona Lisa, Where or When, All the Things You Are, and Dream a Little Dream of Me. Sprinkle in some rousing spirituals like Band of Angels and Walkin’ In the Spirit with classic tunes like Battle Hymn of the Republic and Dry Your Tears, Africa and what you get is an afternoon you won’t soon forget.

We offer two concerts this spring - each one unique but complementing the other.

“I love the fact that the Voices now have three choirs,” Trish Wood is president of the group. “The big choir is fantastic, but the small ones are singing music especially for their sound and each one is different.”

The Noteables and Belle Voce are presenting a concert together in Sedona this year. On Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. they will perform at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Aroyo Pinon. Music by masters like Nat King Cole, Dale Evans, Duke Ellington, Mama Cass, and Rogers and Hart are sure to keep you entertained. Admission is non-perishable food donations for the Sedona Food Bank. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. and 90 voice Verde Valley Voices will present their spring concert. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on 89A. Tickets are $10 each (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased at Mount Hope Foods, Verde Floral, Immaculate Conception Church, and Desert Dancer in Cottonwood; Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde; Jay’s Bird Barn in Sedona, or from any choir member you know. Tickets are also available at the door.

“I love showing off this choir,” says Joy Simons, director. “They work very hard throughout the year and it really shows at the concerts. I can’t wait for you to hear them! I know you’ll be happy you came.”