Whole Foods hosts artist reception

Whole Foods Market of Sedona, located at 1420 W. SR 89A, will be hosting a reception for local Sedona artist, Trea Christopher Grey, whose recent work is currently showcased inside the store.

The event, “Best Foot Forward” will be held Thursday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Bar 1902. Chateau Tumbleweed Winery will be sampling, and happy hour prices will be extended to 8 p.m. and the full dinner menu will be available.

Trea will be introducing an amazing singer, songwriter from New York City, now living in Sedona, Nema Love. For any questions regarding this event, please call 928-451-2661.

The reception includes a fundraiser to benefit the Sedona Community Food Bank, an important local organization that supports many local families, students and seniors through a variety of programs. A raffle to benefit their good work will include an original water color painting by Trea, and a collection of Worlds of Good Fortune gift products. Fifteen percent of fine art sales will be donated as well.

With 30 years of fine art experience, Trea’s paintings are enjoyed in collections around the world, including New York City, Miami and Dubai. Using unorthodox color choices, he brings the riches within worlds to life. There is expressed in his paintings a playful spontaneity, an exuberance of joy and beauty. As a color blind artist, Trea brings to his work an intuitive wisdom, a vision that expresses the spirit of color. There is creative freedom here that goes beyond the conventional.

Trea says, “Creativity gifts me with an outlook that continually renews itself. The worlds I paint are abstract and organic in nature. Beginning with an open heart, my art is energized with childlike optimism. I bring forth a vision of color that echoes from my inner being.”

Trea has come to trust his intuition with color, believing that intuition is the most intimate truth he knows. Color relationships are formed in the heart as much as with the eye. Color simply rings true.

Trea says, “Creating art is an action of love. In a blending of heart, mind and spirit, each painting carries best wishes and intentions for myself and all worlds.”

People are wowed and delighted with the abundance of color in Trea’s art. Trea’s paintings inspire the imagination and invite a deeper look into the feeling nature of color. Please join us for this engaging and fun-filled event.