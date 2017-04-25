Letter: Mingus students gave performance of a lifetime

Editor:

Mingus: Fiddler on the Roof,

Fabulous .. Fabulous .. FABULOUS. There was a standing ovation at the opening of Fiddler on the Roof, Saturday night because these high school students were amazing.

I had to keep reminding myself that these were 15-17 year old students presenting a performance of a lifetime. James Ball and his students on stage and in the Orchestra are so very talented. The crew was amazing as well. This play is a MUST SEE for everyone, not just those that have students in the school. Mingus Staff should be commented, every day for the students they teach, be it Athletics, Drama, Special Events. WE are very lucky as a community to have the talented teachers, that we have, at Mingus Union High School.

Jerry Butterbrodt

Cottonwood