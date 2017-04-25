Mingus senior Rachel Valentine selected for Young Woman Entrepreneur Scholarship by NAWBO

SEDONA – Rachel Valentine, Mingus Union High School senior, has been selected by NAWBO Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter to receive the Young Woman Entrepreneur Scholarship at their annual benefit luncheon called “Shining Stars–A Celebration of Entrepreneurial Excellence.” Valentine will be awarded $1500 at the gala to be held in Vista Hall, The Collective, Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:00-1:30. The public is encouraged to attend.

Valentine has been accepted by Lyndon State College, in rural Lyndonville, Vermont, where she will major in business. Having worked as a camera operator with Yavapai Broadcasting, her career goal is to start a broadcasting station to help youth gain speaking and leadership skills while providing a role model as a strong woman in business.

Active in the Girl Scouts of America for 13 years, earning their bronze, silver and gold awards for projects, Valentine’s Gold Award project was shoes for Haiti after Hurricane Matthew in October, 2016, because people were getting severe parasite infections through their feet from going barefoot. She found sponsors and mentors who helped her send more than 200 pairs of shoes.

She is an officer with the National Honors Society and is heavily involved in community outreach, such as serving as secretary of the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission since 2012, collaborating with City Council to plan and pitch fundraising events. She is Captain of the Varsity Cross-Country and Track team and works as a summer camp counselor and fitness attendant at the Cottonwood Recreation Center

“Each year female seniors from around the Verde Valley compete for the Young Woman Entrepreneur Scholarship,” reports Rosemary Anderson, scholarship award committee chair. This year’s competitors were from Camp Verde High School, Sedona Red Rock High School and Mingus Union. “Rachel Valentine shows that entrepreneurial spark that we look for when awarding this scholarship. She exhibits vision, passion and determination to follow through once she has an idea. We hope for great things from Rachel in the future and wish her every success,” says Anderson.

In addition to the annual scholarship, the group will be recognizing a number of local women for their accomplishments. As winners will not announced until the event, this will be a celebration filled excitement for all who attend.

Tickets are available only until April 28, 2017 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/nawbo17. Proceeds will be used to fund chapter charities, including its scholarship and non-profit grant.

About NAWBO: Founded in 1975, NAWBO propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. More than 40 years later, NAWBO is still the only organization that solely represents the interest of women entrepreneurs in all industries. For more information, see http://NAWBO.org/sedona-verde-valley.