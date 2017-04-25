Sylvia Allen to speak at annual Verde Valley joint school board meeting

RIMROCK – Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen will be the guest speaker at this year’s joint governing board meeting of Verde Valley schools, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Beaver Creek School.

Allen, District 6 Representative, will offer a legislative update and will respond to questions presented by each of the seven governing boards represented at Thursday’s meeting.

Governing boards from Camp Verde, Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union, Sedona and Valley Academy Career and Technical Education districts will join the Beaver Creek School District for the annual meeting.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Assistant Superintendent Steve King and Clarkdale-Jerome Interim Superintendent Kathleen Fleenor will inform the attending boards about the February Professional Development Afternoon, which will include staff survey data.

Says King, who will become superintendent at COCSD as of July 1 for the departing Barb U’Ren, the afternoon in February was used to discuss the Reading Street, Capturing Kids Hearts and Developmentally Appropriate Kindergarten programs.

A relatively new program, Developmentally Appropriate Kindergarten is based on “bringing play-time back to kindergarten,” King says.

“In recent years, kindergarten had been seen as the ‘new first grade,’” King says. “But without basic social skills, it’s getting harder to recognize how and when children learn things.”

Developmentally Appropriate Kindergarten gives children “a chance to be kids,” King says.

Also Thursday, Sedona-Oak Creek Superintendent David Lykins will report on a Fiscal Year 2018 shared calendar agreement for winter and spring breaks, as well as the February Professional Development Day.

As directed by the schools’ boards, districts took on the task of coordinating holiday breaks to create greater “convenience for families,” King says.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Before the meeting, board members will tour the school’s 1932 Rock Building, recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

-- Bill Helm

Business alliance to sponsor proposed APS rate hike discussion

CAMP VERDE – At 6 p.m. Thursday in Camp Verde Town Council Chambers, Darla DeVille of Arizona Public Service Company will answer questions about the company’s proposed rate increase during the Camp Verde Business Alliance’s monthly meeting.

Says B.J. Davis, CVBA president, the alliance is hosting DeVille “to allow you to hear the other side of the story.”

“Please come with your questions, and we’ll have a respectful discussion on the subject,” Davis says.

Anyone who wants to learn more about what APS does in addition to providing electricity is encouraged to attend the CVBA-sponsored meeting.

Call 928-301-5373 or email bj.davis@centurylink.net for more information.

-- Bill Helm

Mingus nationally recognized for financial reporting

CHICAGO -- The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Mingus Union High School District No. 4 by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR

Government Finance Qfficers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance pracritioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D. C.