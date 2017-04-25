Unofficial shooting range doubles as ammunition trash pile

Members of the Marine Corp League deployed a volunteer effort Saturday to clean up the shattered debris of gun shells, glass and broken skeet shells at a popular shooting area along SR260 near Cottonwood.

They were joined by the Prescott National Forest, Arizona Games and Fish and a Cottonwood Police Officer who closed off the parking lot from any shooters who may have “an issue” with not being able to use the unofficial shooting area on Saturday.

The “user created” area is several hundred yards off SR260 and at the entrance road of Black Canyon Day Use River Access. It is on a road takes kayakers and day visitors to the Verde River. The rounds are also shot into a wash that empties into the Verde River about a quarter-mile away.

Steve McCoy, with the Marine Corp League, a veteran’s organization, said he got involved when he was shooting there and said he thought it needed to be cleaned up.

McCoy said shells are not picked up, and small pieces of glass, mainly from bottles used as target practice, are shattered over the area, and broken clay pigeons litter the ground.

The area is not marked as a shooting range and there are not warning signs or fences around the shooting perimeter. One sign, on a metal guard rail at the parking lot, has been shot off. Only a post remains.

McCoy said his group is committed to community service and after some research, they found out the property belongs to the U.S. Forest Service, he said.

Tom Palmer, Prescott National Forest Service East Zone Recreation Program Manager, said the site is “user created” and not an official use of the forest service. There are several user created sites in the Verde Valley. He pointed out another one is off Salt Mine Road in Camp Verde.

There are also smaller informal shooting sites in the Prescott National Forest, he continued. Recreational shooting is allowed in the PNF, as long as certain guidelines are followed like distances to home and roads, he said.

Unfortunately, people tend to choose locations close to populated areas for convenience, Palmer said, referring to the Black Canyon Day Use River Access site.

The problem with the Black Canyon Access site is that it’s close to a river access, to a recreation area, to a highway and it concentrates lead (metals) in a wash, Palmer said.

The Forest Service encourages shooters to find locations that are not close to town or near roads, in the woods and have a backstops, Palmer said. The service also encourage shooters to shoot at targets, rather than glass or things like appliances or furniture that leave a mess.

“There’s a lot of broken glass out here,” explained McCoy. “It’s certainly not good for hikers. It’s a day-use are that’s supposed to be open for different uses.”

McCoy, who said he is an avid shooter, suggested shooters not shoot bottles but shoot targets and pick up after themselves, in particular their shells. “If everybody did that, we wouldn’t have messes like this.”

Another shooting area was recently closed near the Cottonwood Airport. The West Mingus Avenue Recreation Area was a convenient location for off-roading, illicit dumping and a popular pit with a solid backstop for sport shooting.

According to forest service, the concentration of lead rounds discarded by shooters over the years at the Mingus site has created elevated levels of lead in the amount of 48,000 mg/kg - - 60 times higher than the permitted level of 800 mg/kg. And arsenic levels are 10 times higher than permitted (100 mg/kg versus 10 mg/kg). Other toxic residue are also present in amounts exceeding levels permitted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

Captain John Nelson of the United States Forest Service explained in a previous Verde Independent story that while the two-year clean-up is underway at the Mingus site, a proposed temporary forest order will restrict public entry in the remediated areas. Shooting will also be prohibited in adjacent areas in order to ensure worker safety.

Palmer said has not been any tests done for lead contamination at the wash at the Black Canyon Day Use River Access shooting area and there were none were planned.

Arizona Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Tom Bagley said people have been shooting in the Black Canyon wash at a dirt backstop over decades, but several years ago the forest service put in a guard rail and parking lot in to keep people from driving down to the wash.

“People should not use glass. It’s littering, whatever you leave out there. Spent casings. Shotgun shells. Glass in itself is not illegal to shoot but you can’t leave the debris,” as he grabbed broken glass and bullet casings with a picker during the cleanup on Saturday.