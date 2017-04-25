Verde Heritage 1952: COTTONWOOD; John and Stella Wagner Found Dead.

"Mr. and Mrs. John J. Wagner were buried quietly in Glendale yesterday, just more than two years after leaving it in search of a peaceful retirement here. The ceremony was in marked contrast to the violence with which the retiring couple died --- violence discovered Saturday at 1:15 p.m. when two small boys, playfully chasing a horse along the dry bed of the Verde River, found the bodies, dead two weeks."

"Not before several hours after Santos Vargas and Manuel Ballesteros, Clarkdale 12-year-olds, had made their frightening discovery, was identification certain."

"Postmaster Charles C. Stemmer, led to the sandy, rock-strewn death site by deputy Paris Webb and Sheriff Orville Bozarth, confirmed that the dead couple were the next door neighbors he had not seen for many days."

"Driving quickly to the neat Wagner home on Third Street, Stemmer, Bozarth, Upper Verde Justice Terry Finnegan and Deputy Sheriff Wesley Barnett, by forcing a window, made doubly certain. There, in a sachel in a closet, was a longhand note indicating despondency and $1,880 in $100, $50, $20 and $10 bills, left to a daughter, Mrs. Clarence Gray, of Flushing, Michigan."

"Events had moved rapidly from the time the two boys, on their way 1/2 mile back to town with the news, had met Michael Westcott, 9-year-old son of Howard Westcott, Cottonwood undertaker. Not believing his son's story at first, Westcott investigated then called Finnegan and Dr. Walter V. Edwards, newly appointed deputy county physician."

"THREE EXAMINE SCENE: With Barnett, the three men examined the scene together: the man, dressed in a black suit coat, grey trousers, green shirt, blue socks and black shoes; the woman, huddled in a brown overcoat, wearing brown, rubber-soled shoes; a cane, a flashlight and a .32 cal. police special, all in the shade of three leafing cottonwood trees. Facing the green fields of the Jerome Dairy company to the south, the bodies lay side by side, encircled by the dead ends of cigarettes. John J. Wagner, about 60, had been shot once through the right temple. Not until the bodies were removed could Edwards say that Stella M. Wagner, about 50, had died of a bullet wound in the upper abdomen."

"No identification was in their clothing. The revolver, Barnett said, was rusted beyond the possibility of taking fingerprints. Only after discovery of the note, did County Attorney David H. Palmer, Jr., and Finnegan decide an inquest would be superfluous.

"There had been no record of a missing person. Solution of the identity of the pair hinged on a casual question asked by Webb of Mrs. Stemmer."

"Did she know, Webb asked, of anyone who had not been seen for long?"

"Yes, she said, her next door neighbors."

"Only from that moment did the acquaintances of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Wagner begin to realize how scarcely they knew the quiet pair who had come, first from Michigan, then from a farm near Phoenix, to live in their midst."

"The bodies were blessed Tuesday by Rev. John Driscoll in the Cottonwood Funeral chapel. They were buried as they requested, in Resthaven Park Cemetery, Glendale."

"NEIGHBORS SHOCKED BY WAGNER DEATHS."

"Neighbors of Mr. and Mrs. John J, Wagner were stunned when the bodies of the quiet couple were identified. Bit by bit, they reconstructed the lives of the pair who had lived so close but were known so slightly."

"The Wagners had few visitors. They came and went by the alley gate. They stayed indoors, reading, or listening to the radio most of the day. On warm evenings, they sat in back."

"'Everything in their life,' said G. R. Heydorn, who lived next door, 'was a pattern.'"

"KEPT REGULAR HOURS: Mrs. Wagner left the house at 10:30 a.m. every day to get mail, buy a newspaper and shop for groceries. She returned promptly."

"'She swept the porch every day,' said Mrs. Heydorn, 'although nobody ever used it.'"

"They loved children. When Mrs. Heydorn called her daughters, Linda and Diana, back to the house, Mr. Wagner would ask to let them stay."

"The Wagners lost a son in World War II. 'He still grieves about it,' Mrs. Wagner once told Mrs. Abe James, who lived two doors away."

"HAD FACTORY ACCIDENT: Once Mr. Wagner told Heydorn he had been a toolmaker in a boiler factory. He had had an accident and had used a cane ever since. About once a week he came out to putter in the garden."

"'He was very friendly,' said Heydorn. 'We ran engines in the hobby shop in back. He said anything was alright with him.'"

"But often the Heydorns did not see the Wagners for days."

"They lived in a white frame house with green trim and red shingles, set back from Third Street [now, Second Street]. Lilacs and roses grew there. A 'For Sale' sign was hung on the fence three months ago."

"'We shouldn't ever have bought that place,' Mrs. Wagner told Mrs. James a few weeks ago. If they were able to sell it, she said, they would join their daughter in Michigan."

"LED RETIRING LIVES: Mostly, the Wagners kept to themselves. Their disappearance was not much noted, although James Stemmer told his mother, Mrs. Charles Stemmer, who also lived next door, 'It's been a week since I've seen garbage in that can.'"

"'They were meticulous,' said Mrs. James. 'I wondered when I saw their gate open.' Five weeks before, Mrs. Wagner had showed Mrs. James pictures of her three-week-old grandchild."

"Mrs. Stemmer told her husband, 'I can't understand this. This is the first time Mrs. Wagner hasn't come around for her mail.'"

"Mrs. Heydorn observed that for the first Monday in memory Mrs. Wagner had hung out no wash."

"Some said they thought the Wagners had gone to Phoenix to visit old friends over the Easter holiday. Some said they did not notice."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, April 24, 1952; page 1.)