Work truck crashes into Cottonwood commercial building

COTTONWOOD – Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and Cottonwood Police Department responded to the 600 block of West SR 89A for a report of a vehicle into a building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a work truck had left the roadway and had struck a commercial building, according to a news release from CFMD.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was treated on the scene and transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by the Verde Valley Ambulance Company, said Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall in the release.

CCFMD said the damage to the building was limited to a doorway structure. Cottonwood Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.